FRANKFURT, July 11 Shares in German real estate group Deutsche Annington rose on their debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange marking a successful end to a turbulent run-up to the initial public offering (IPO).

The stock, which had been priced at the very bottom of a revised range of 16.50 to 17.00 euros ($21.21-$21.86), opened at 17.10 euros and gained up to 6 percent in early trading, outperforming a 1 percent rise of the sector.

"We have a bit of a rollercoaster ride behind us," Chief Executive Rolf Buch said before he rang the bell at the first appearance of a stock market quotation.

Private equity group Terra Firma, majority owner of Deutsche Annington, had called off the IPO, only to relaunch it a week later but with a sharply reduced volume. It had been unable to attract sufficient investor demand at the original price range.

After a strong start to the year, Europe's IPO market has shown signs of faltering recently amid volatile equity markets and as jittery investors drive a hard bargain over price.

However Germany's relative economic strength and low investment yields in other asset classes, such as government debt, have sparked an upswing of interest in the property market. LEG Immobilien was the first German property company to list its shares this year, raising 1.2 billion euros in January.

Deutsche Annington placed 34.85 million shares in the IPO, giving it a market value of more than 600 million euros.

Terra Firma sent no representative to the IPO ceremony in Frankfurt. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Pravin Char)