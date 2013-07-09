EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT, July 9 Deutsche Annington, Germany's largest residential real estate company, revived plans for an initial public offering (IPO), a week after scrapping them due to weak demand for its new shares.
The size of the flotation will, however, be only roughly half of the original plan, the group, majority-owned by private equity company Terra Firma, said on Tuesday.
In an accelerated bookbuilding, Deutsche Annington is offering 34.8 million shares in a price range of 16.50 euros to 17 euros ($21.23-$21.87), down from an original range of 18 euros and 21 euros.
In total, the offering will be worth 575-592 million euros and Deutsche Annington is set to book gross proceeds of 400-412 million euros. Originally, Deutsche Annington had hoped for a volume of up to 1.2 billion euros.
The bookbuilding process will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the final placement price will be announced on Wednesday.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.