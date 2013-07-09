FRANKFURT, July 9 The books for the initial
public offering (IPO) of German property group Deutsche
Annington are likely to be closed as early as
Tuesday, three people familiar with the transaction told
Reuters.
Investors have already signalled that all 34.8 million
shares on offer would find a buyer, two of them said.
"The books including greenshoe are covered," one of the
people said.
For IPOs to be successful, bankers say demand needs to be at
least twice as high as supply, while an indication that books
are covered once leads many investors into ordering shares
themselves.
Deutsche Annington earlier on Tuesday announced it is making
a fresh attempt at a stock market listing, cutting the amount it
hopes to raise and the price of the shares, a week after poor
demand forced it to scrap its original plans.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)