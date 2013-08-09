FRANKFURT Aug 9 Deutsche Annington, Germany's No. 1 residential real estate company, said on Friday it plans to raise 2013 earnings by 30 percent to 210-220 million euros ($280-295 million) by raising rents and letting more flats.

The group, which listed in Frankfurt in July but is still majority-owned by British financier Guy Hands' private equity group Terra Firma, plans to pay out 70 percent of its profits as a dividend, it said.

That is a higher share than its largest competitors.

The group has increased rents by as much as 3.6 percent in parts of its portfolio this year and aims for an overall increase of as much as 2 percent this year, in line with the euro zone target inflation rate of close to 2 percent and inflation in Germany at below 2 percent so far this year.