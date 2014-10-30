Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
FRANKFURT Oct 30 Deutsche Annington Immobilien Se
* Forecast for 2014 confirmed
* Outlook for 2015 points to sustained profitable growth; increase of nav per share to between eur 24 - 25 expected
* Dividend 0.78 eur per share
* 9M ffo 1 up 25.5 % to eur 205.0 million year on year
* news: deutsche annington immobilien se / key word(s): 9-month figures/real estate nine-month figures: deutsche annington continues period of dynamic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.