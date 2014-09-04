BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO Thomas Schwartz says diagnosed with prostate cancer
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition
Sept 4 Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE : * Says are delighted to be admitted to this selective index * Says will further boost attention from institutional investors
DUBLIN, April 26 Ireland's Central Bank said on Wednesday it had fined Allied Irish Banks 2.275 million euros ($2.5 million) for "significant failures" in money laundering and terrorist financing controls.