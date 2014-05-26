BRIEF-Altius and Fairfax close strategic investment transaction
* Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5 pct preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million
FRANKFURT May 26 Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE : * Says Abu Dhabi investment authority holds 13.4% in company as may 20, 2014
* Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5 pct preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million
* has achieved positive net flows of $998 million in funds under management, administration and advice (fuma) for q3 of 2017 financial year