Dec 1 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, part
of Deutsche Bank AG, appointed Roger Bootz from UBS
AG as head of public distribution of passive
investment products.
Bootz, whose appointment is effective Dec. 1, was UBS's head
of ETF capital markets Europe and held other distribution roles.
At Deutsche, Bootz will be responsible for the Europe,
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Bootz will be based in Frankfurt and will report to Simon
Klein, head of ETP & institutional mandates sales, EMEA and
Asia.
