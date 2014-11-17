BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent reports pricing of offering of 5.875 pct series f preferred shares
* American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of 5.875 pct series f preferred shares
Nov 17 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management appointed Munish Varma to head structured solutions in its loans and deposits group.
Based in London, Varma will be responsible for delivering customised financing solutions across the company's capital structure for clients globally.
Prior to this, he was global head of structured credit at Nomura. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of 5.875 pct series f preferred shares
* DGSE Companies, Inc. Announces letter of intent to acquire Elemetal Recycling, Llc Assets