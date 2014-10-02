Oct 2 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (Deutsche AWM), a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG , said it hired four client advisers in its wealth management business in the UK.

The four advisers, who are directors, are based in London, Deutsche AWM said in a statement.

Peter Arkell and Philippe Pollet joined from Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, Lucy Shrapnell joined from the Termes Partnership LLP and Jason Turner joined from Kleinwort Benson Private Bank Ltd.

They joined Deutsche AWM over the summer.

The four advisers will work with high and ultra-high net worth clients, the company said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)