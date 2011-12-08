BERLIN Dec 8 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn aims to post a record operating profit of 2.75 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in 2012 despite a crisis in the freight sector, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The documents also showed Deutsche Bahn's 2011 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) will rise to 2.3 billion euros, just below its target, on turnover of 38.4 billion, up from a record 34.4 billion in 2010.

Turnover should exceed 40 billion euros in 2012, according to the documents.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.

The German government had planned to privatise part of Europe's biggest rail firm in 2008 but the plan was abandoned due to poor market conditions. The government has said it will pursue a partial privatisation of the company but has not given a fixed timeframe. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by David Holmes)