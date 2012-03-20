BERLIN, March 20 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn achieved record sales in 2011 and a strong increase in profit, but it failed to meet its own targets due to disappointing freight business, company sources told Reuters.

Operating profit (EBIT) at Europe's largest transport company rose by 23 percent to 2.3 billion euros, while sales rose by 10 percent to 37.9 billion euros.

However, this fell short of Deutsche Bahn's own profit target for operating profit of 2.4 billion euros and sales of 38.4 billion. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the figures. Deutsche Bahn is due to present its results next week.

Sources at Deutsche Bahn said the firm was examining the profitability of its freight business and planned price increases. It also expected to boost profit and sales further in 2012.