BERLIN, March 29 German group Deutsche Bahn , Europe's biggest rail operator, posted record sales and passenger numbers in 2011 but fell short of its targets.

Deutsche Bahn reported a 10 percent increase in revenue to 37.9 billion euros ($50.4 billion) on Thursday. Operating profit (EBIT) grew almost a quarter to 2.3 billion euros.

The outcome compared with targets for 38.4 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros respectively, with the miss mainly due to a weaker than expected performance in the freight sector. The company has said it is looking at the profitability of that business.

"We are on the right path but have not reached our target yet," Chief Executive Ruediger Grube said.

The company confirmed figures reported by Reuters last week.

Deutsche Bahn wants to boost sales this year to 40 billion euros, and operating profit to 2.6 billion euros. It also aims to nearly double its 2011 sales to 70 billion euros by 2020.

The German government had wanted to privatise part of the firm in 2008 but abandoned the plans due to poor market conditions. The government has said it will pursue a partial privatisation of the company but has not given a fixed time frame.

Nearly two billion people - more than ever before - travelled by rail in 2011, the company said. This was an increase of 1.6 percent from 2010.

($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting By Markus Wacket; Writing by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Mark Potter)