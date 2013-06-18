BERLIN, June 18 Angela Merkel's conservatives
have no plans to privatise Deutsche Bahn during
Germany's next legislative period, according to their election
programme, preferring to keep the national rail operator's units
integrated and in state hands.
Merkel's previous government had aimed to privatise part of
Deutsche Bahn, which is Europe's biggest rail operator, in 2008
but the plan was abandoned due to poor market conditions.
Germany holds a federal election on Sept. 22, with the next
term running until 2017.
"We plan to stick to Deutsche Bahn's successful integrated
business model," the Christian Democrats (CDU) and sister party
the Christian Social Union (CSU) wrote.
The European Commission has been encouraging EU member
states to separate networks from the rail companies, in order to
encourage more competition.
Before the last election in 2009, the conservatives said
they still aimed to privatise parts of the company if market
conditions were favourable.
