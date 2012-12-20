FRANKFURT Dec 20 German rail operator Deutsche
Bahn has filed a 550 million euro ($729.3 million) claim for
damages from track suppliers that have been fined for
price-fixing, a court in Frankfurt said.
In July the German cartel office fined four companies -
ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine and
Vossloh - a combined 124.5 million euros ($165
million) for price-fixing, and said it was investigating others.
Having said at the time it planned to seek at least 100
million euros in damages from the cartel members Deutsche Bahn
said on Thursday it had since tried to reach an out-of-court
agreement but some parties had broken off talks.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi)