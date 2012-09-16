FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Deutsche Bahn Chief Executive Ruediger Grube has demanded that Thyssenkrupp provide information about its role in a rail track cartel within the next two weeks, German weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag said.

Germany's cartel office fined four rail suppliers 124.5 million euros ($163.69 million) in July for price-fixing. The decision included a 103 million euros penalty for ThyssenKrupp, and prompted Deutsche Bahn to say it will sue the cartel for damages.

"The flow of information has been tough in the past, we have asked Thyssen to provide information within the next 14 days," Grube told Bild am Sonntag.

Representatives from Thyssen and Deutsche Bahn are set to meet next week, Bild Am Sonntag further said. ($1 = 0.7606 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)