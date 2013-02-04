FRANKFURT Feb 4 German state-owned rail
operator Deutsche Bahn has agreed to buy Veolia
Transdev's eastern European bus services for roughly
200 million euros ($274 million), two people familiar with the
matter said.
Deutsche Bahn had been expected to make a move on the
business as it seeks to expand its footprint in other European
countries and become Europe's largest commuter transport
company.
The business Deutsche Bahn is buying comprises mainly urban
bus operations and some intercity buses and school buses in
countries including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland,
Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia, the sources said.
The supervisory board of Deutsche Bahn will decide on the
purchase of Veolia Transport Central Europe in March, one of
them said.
Veolia Transdev is owned in equal parts by utility Veolia
Environnement and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC), which is also Veolia Environnement's main
shareholder.
Veolia Environnement is shedding assets worth billions of
euros to pay down debt and make the group leaner as it unwinds
much of an expansion spree under the company's founder and
former CEO Henri Proglio.
Deutsche Bahn and Veolia Environnement declined to comment,
while Veolia Transdev and CDC were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.7301 euros)
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Sophie Sassard and Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)