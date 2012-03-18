ZURICH, March 18 Outgoing Deutsche Bank chief executive Josef Ackermann said he had no plans for further jobs besides several prominent European-based board seats such as Swedish family-run Investor and German group Siemens.

"No. But I will remain active on the boards of Shell , Siemens, and Sweden's Wallenberg family's Investor," Sonntagsblick quoted Ackermann saying when asked whether he would accept other mandates when he returns to Switzerland after retiring from Deutsche Bank in May.

Bankers in Zurich have suggested Swiss-born Ackermann might take a role at Credit Suisse where he began his career before falling out with Rainer E. Gut, then head of the Swiss bank. Neither Credit Suisse nor Ackermann have ever commented on the speculation. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)