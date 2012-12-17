LONDON Dec 17 Deutsche Bank has named Richard Lambert, a former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, as an adviser to its UK chief executive, helping the bank to adapt to regulatory changes.

Lambert will provide guidance on developments and themes in financial markets that have an impact on clients. The bank said that he will work with UK Chief Executive Colin Grassie on "industry challenges that will help Deutsche Bank adapt to a new regulatory environment".

A former journalist and editor at the Financial Times, Lambert was head of the Confederation of British Industry from 2006 until 2011.