FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank
presents its new leadership duo to shareholders at the annual
general meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday amid calls by industry
chiefs to keep the country's flagship lender committed to
Germany and the 'real economy.'
Around 5,000 shareholder representatives are expected to
attend the annual general meeting, where veteran bankers Anshu
Jain and Juergen Fitschen officially take over the reins as
co-chief executives from departing boss Josef Ackermann.
Ackermann's reign has spanned a decade during which Deutsche
transformed itself from being heavily dependent on corporate
Germany into a global lender with investment banking, wealth
management and retail banking operations.
Deutsche's more international footprint and its focus on
investment banking prompted fears the bank could neglect its
German roots, a factor which led to a compromise solution on
succession.
The Frankfurt-based lender appointed German corporate banker
Juergen Fitschen to work alongside India-born investment banker
Jain.
German industry chiefs welcomed the elevation of Fitschen,
who has worked as head of regional management at Deutsche.
Hannes Hesse, executive director of German Engineering
Federation VDMA said: "It is vital that Deutsche Bank, which
still has a considerable focus on financing the real economy,
maintains this focus."
"That's why we are particularly glad that it's a co-head
structure," Hesse said, adding he felt Fitschen stood up for the
'real economy.'
Matthias Wissmann, head of VDA, Germany's Association of the
Automotive Industry, said: "As Germany's largest lender,
Deutsche Bank has a particular responsibility for supplying the
real economy with loans. We hope the leadership change will
result in setting a good example for behaviour which serves the
overall economy."
Jain has tried to placate sceptics by emphasising a more
conservative approach in investment banking, and by backing the
expansion of retail banking and wealth management as a "second
pillar" at Deutsche.
Nonetheless Deutsche's leadership compromise remains a hotly
debated issue.
Hans-Christoph Hirt, a fund manager with Hermes Fund
Managers, which represents fewer than one percent of Deutsche
Bank shares, said he will use the AGM to criticise the
supervisory board's handling of the succession.
"The supervisory board didn't do a good job," Hirt told
Reuters.
Erich Sixt, chairman of the board of car rental firm Sixt AG
said: "Co-head structures are problematic. I think in the end,
one person has to decide."
