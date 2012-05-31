* CEO warns of unwillingness of some euro zone states to
reform
* Ackermann hands over to Co-CEOs Fitschen, Jain
* Protesters rap, spill sewage, dress in national-colours
spandex
(Adds additional comments from Ackermann, and supervisory board
chairman)
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, May 31 Josef Ackermann launched a
veiled attack on Greece and the risks its instability posed to
the euro zone and economic growth as he bowed out as Deutsche
Bank boss on Thursday at a shareholder meeting where
anti-bank protestors spilled sewage.
Around 7,000 people, or 34 percent of Deutsche's common
equity, were represented at Frankfurt's fair and exhibition
centre to witness Ackermann's last appearance before handing
over to co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen.
Investment banking star Jain kept a low profile, pulling an
iPad from his black nylon backpack before putting on a pair of
black headphones and leaving the stage to Ackermann, who
acknowledged the standing ovation from shareholders.
The bank even intercepted questions directed at Jain, asking
whether he speaks German. Clemens Boersig, supervisory board
chairman, said Jain was learning the language of Wagner, Goether
and Schiller, but asked shareholders to be patient given how
difficult it is to learn German properly.
Jain and Fitschen, who between them have more than 40 years
experience at the bank, are expected to outline details of their
strategy from June 1 onwards, when they formally take over.
Ackermann was bearish about the outlook for his industry as
he bade farewell to the bank after a decade as chief executive,
and fired a parting shot at Greece and other euro zone countries
whose reluctance to embrace reforms was, he said, contributing
to the crisis engulfing the region.
"In looking ahead we must exercise caution. Economic
conditions, debt levels and the lack of will to carry out
reforms in a few countries of the euro zone continue to give
rise to concern," Ackermann, clad in a red tie and grey suit,
told shareholders.
"With geopolitical uncertainties, this could impact the
recovery of the global economy over the course of the year.
Against this background and the ongoing regulatory debate,
financial market activity remains muted," Ackermann said.
During Ackermann's reign Deutsche transformed itself from
being heavily dependent on corporate Germany into a global
lender with investment banking, wealth management and retail
banking operations.
Deutsche's more international footprint and its focus on
investment banking prompted fears the bank could neglect its
German roots, a factor which led to the appointment of German
corporate banker Juergen Fitschen to work alongside India-born
investment banker Jain.
The bank's expansion into the United States also brought
with it a raft of lawsuits tied to subprime assets, a legacy
which Ackermann described as "the price you pay for doing
business there."
RAP SONG AND SEWAGE
Ackermann said Deutsche was by no means more heavily
involved in legal disputes than peers, and that it was vital to
have a presence in the United States to be a global competitor.
Outside the fair and exhibition centre, activists from
anti-globalisation group Attac clad in black, red and gold
full-body nylon suits - the colours of Germany's flag -
protested against Deutsche's trading of commodities and role in
global finance.
Markus Dufner, a spokesman for the association of critical
shareholders, said: "Deutsche Bank must work towards stopping
speculation in raw materials such as food."
Two protestors with grey suits and slicked back hair
performed a rap song, "Am I a fat pig banker or should I let it
lie?," before a long trail of sewage was emptied in front of the
entrance.
Inside, Ackermann tried to remain upbeat, reminding
shareholders that Deutsche Bank had come through the financial
crisis without taking state aid and underlining the "high
quality" of Deutsche's business model.
Deutsche's market value is now greater than the combined
worth of rivals Commerzbank, the now defunct Dresdner Bank and
Unicredit put together, Ackermann said.
The bank's share price is far off the 118 euros seen in good
times, lingering at around 29 euros a share in Thursday trading,
a factor which is down to changed market conditions, he added.
"The financial crisis and subsequent sovereign debt crisis
have once and for all fundamentally changed the framework
conditions, especially for European banks," Ackermann said.
The 64-year-old Swiss executive, who had attempted to
install former Bundesbank official Axel Weber and chief risk
officer Hugo Baenziger as Deutsche chiefs, was relatively
sparing with praise for the new leadership duo.
"My successors, Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain, together
with their colleagues on the management board and group
executive committee, and the supervisory board, can build on
what we have achieved together," Ackermann said, adding "They
have all my good wishes, not least as a shareholder."
German industry chiefs welcomed the elevation of Fitschen,
who has worked as head of regional management at Deutsche.
"It is vital that Deutsche Bank, which still has a
considerable focus on financing the real economy, maintains this
focus," said Hannes Hesse, executive director of German
Engineering Federation VDMA.
"That's why we are particularly glad that it's a co-head
structure," Hesse said, adding he felt Fitschen stood up for the
'real economy'.
Matthias Wissmann, head of Germany's Association of the
Automotive Industry VDA said the bank, being Germany's largest
lender, had a particular responsibility for supplying the real
economy with loans.
"We hope the leadership change will result in setting a good
example for behaviour which serves the overall economy," he
said.
Deutsche has tried to placate sceptics by emphasising a more
conservative approach in investment banking, and by backing the
expansion of retail banking and wealth management as a "second
pillar."
(Editing by Mark Potter)