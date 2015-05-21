BRIEF-Remedis Q1 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 292,627 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 257,176 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT May 21 Shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services Advisory said on Thursday a management shake-up at Deutsche Bank did not go far enough and called for more changes to restore its confidence in the bank's board of management.
Germany's largest bank has beefed up the powers of co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain and reduced the influence of his partner Juergen Fitschen in a management overhaul aimed at improving performance and mollifying shareholders. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Susan Thomas)
* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable