FRANKFURT May 21 Deutsche Bank
shareholders delivered a stinging rebuke to co-chief executives
Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen on Thursday with only 61 percent
of them voting in favour of their 2014 performances at an annual
general meeting.
The non-binding vote is a standard agenda item at the annual
meeting where shareholders are asked to "ratify" executives for
their previous year's service in a move viewed as a form of
confidence vote.
In 2014, both men were supported by about 89 percent of
investors in attendance.
The item took on additional importance at Deutsche's meeting
on Thursday due to investor complaints about lagging
profitability and and regulatory run-ins.
At the meeting, 30 percent of the group's shareholders were
present. The bank needed to win votes from half of them to
ratify executives' performance for the preceeding business year.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Carmel Crimmins;
Editing by Louise Ireland)