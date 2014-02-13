FRANKFURT Feb 13 Deutsche Bank has
hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, the head of investment banking in
Germany, Austria and Switzerland for JPMorgan, as its
co-head of investment banking and corporate finance for Europe,
Middle East and Africa.
Miles Millard, Deutsche's global head of capital markets and
treasury, will take on additional duties to also become co-head
of corporate finance for the EMEA region.
Altenburg and Millard will report to Robert Rankin, Co-Head
of Corporate Banking & Securities and Head of Corporate Finance.
Altenburg joined JP Morgan in 1993, holding positions across
debt capital markets and the investment banking division in New
York, London and Frankfurt. Prior to JP Morgan he worked at
Salomon Brothers and consulting firm Arthur D. Little.