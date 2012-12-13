FRANKFURT Dec 13 Five Deutsche Bank
employees arrested for money laundering or obstruction of
justice will appear before a judge in Frankfurt on Thursday, the
prosecutor's office said.
A judge at the Frankfurt court will decide whether the
employees, who were arrested during raids on Germany's flagship
lender on Wednesday, are taken into custody or allowed to post
bail, prosecutor Guenter Wittig said.
It is too early to conclude whether the raids, by 500 tax
inspectors, police and prosecutors, would yield any new
evidence, Wittig said.
"This will take months. I cannot comment about an ongoing
investigation."
The prosecutor's probe is focussed on tax evasion linked to
a scheme involving the trading of carbon permits.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
On Wednesday prosecutors said they were investigating 25
bank staff on suspicion of severe tax evasion, money laundering
and obstruction of justice, and searched the headquarters and
private residences in Berlin, Duesseldorf and Frankfurt.
The investigations included probing the role of Deutsche
Bank co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen and Chief Financial
Officer Stefan Krause.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Philipp
Halstrick; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)