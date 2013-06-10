FRANKFURT, June 10 Deutsche Bank can achieve and possibly even exceed its target of generating 1.7 billion euros ($2.25 billion) in pretax profit from its asset and wealth management division by 2015, the unit's chief Michele Faissola said on Monday.

"I am getting more and more confident that we can achieve this but maybe even exceed this," Faissola told a conference in Frankfurt to discuss progress one year after the unit was created by integrating Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management units.

"The first year was about integration. Now we can invest and bring the business to the next level. Our confidence is growing," Faissola said.

Faissola said he did not expect further major restructuring going forward.

At the end of March, Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management division had 973 billion euros in invested assets. ($1 = 0.7564 euros)