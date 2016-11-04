* Deutsche Bank under pressure to raise capital ahead of
fines
* German lender owns 30 percent of China's Harvest
* Stake sale could be tough due to JV rules, crowded market
* IPO could be one route to unlock value, without direct
exit
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Nov 4 In the chequered history of
foreign-sino joint ventures, Deutsche Bank's 30
percent stake in Beijing-based Harvest Fund Management has
proven a savvy investment - and may provide the German bank with
a cushion as it faces a big penalty for allegedly misselling
mortgage-backed securities in the United States.
Established in 1999 and with around $96 billion in assets
under management as of June, privately-owned Harvest has grown
to become China's fourth largest asset manager, according to
rankings recently produced by Willis Towers Watson.
Deutsche Asset Management Asia took a 19.5 percent stake in
Harvest in 2005, and then raised that to 30 percent in 2008. It
has not disclosed the price it paid for the stake.
Harvest's financials are not public, but industry insiders
say they believe it is profitable and in a prime position to
benefit from a boom in mainland mutual fund assets which
Shanghai consultancy Z-Ben Advisors forecasts will more than
double to $3 trillion by 2021.
In addition to giving Deutsche a slice of the booming but
restricted mainland market, the venture has spawned successful
offshore products such as the Harvest CSI 300 ETF, which is
based on a benchmark of Chinese stocks.
Z-Ben estimates Deutsche's Harvest stake could be worth
upwards of $1 billion.
UNLOCKING THE VALUE
Deutsche CEO John Cryan said last month the asset management
business, which generated 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in
revenue last year, was being reviewed but added he wanted it to
remain an "integral" part of the group.
Analysts, though, have suggested that Deutsche could look to
unlock the value of the business if the bank fails to persuade
the U.S. Department of Justice to substantially reduce an
initial demand for $14 billion in penalties over the alleged
misselling of mortgage-backed securities.
The Financial Times reported last month that Deutsche Bank
is working on a public listing of the asset management business.
goo.gl/ysd3BE
Deutsche Bank and Harvest declined to comment for this
story.
A direct sale of the Harvest stake would be tricky because
under the terms of sino-foreign joint ventures the domestic
partner typically enjoys first option to buy the foreign
partner's holding at a discount. Also there are a host of other
foreign companies seeking to exit their stakes in Chinese asset
management companies, which means there are many other assets
available for buyers.
A better avenue for Deutsche to monetize Harvest's value
would be to float all or parts of the asset management unit,
according to a note from Z-Ben.
"The Harvest stake is Deutsche Asset Management's crown
jewel, but due to the complexity of exiting such joint venture
investments in China an IPO would allow the German bank the best
route to fully unlock its value," said Peter Alexander, Z-Ben's
chief executive.
Beijing's recent moves to open-up the market has made joint
ventures a less attractive avenue for foreign asset managers
seeking to access China, and competition for buyers is already
fierce after a flurry of divestments over the past two
years.
Such divestments are generally frowned upon by Chinese
regulators, while Beijing's clampdown on capital outflows is
making it tougher to repatriate sale proceeds, according to
bankers. Deutsche just this week gained Chinese regulatory
approval for the sale of its 20 percent stake in Beijing-based
Hua Xia Bank for up to $4 billion. It
agreed on the sale late last year.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Martin Howell)