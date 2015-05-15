FRANKFURT May 15 Austrian lender Bawag PSK
has expressed interest in purchasing Germany's
Postbank from its owner Deutsche Bank, a
German newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Bawag said earlier in May it was on the lookout for retail
acquisitions as majority owner Cerberus Capital Management
reviews strategy for the westward-looking bank, which
unlike other big Austrian banks has minimised exposure to
volatile central and eastern Europe.
German newspaper Die Welt wrote in its online edition that
the much-smaller Bawag was interested in exploring a takeover of
Postbank using Ceberus's financial firepower.
A spokesman at Bawag did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment on the report
but referred to the bank's previous statement that it
planned to list Postbank on the stock exchange and deconsolidate
the unit by end-2016.
Bawag has a similar business model to Germany's Postbank,
distributing its products and services via post offices.
Bawag, however, has already completed a thorough
restructuring following Ceberus' purchase in 2006 and has seen
profitability surge.
Deutsche Bank's plans to sell Postbank and pare assets in
its investment bank have disappointed investors who wished for a
more dramatic restructuring.
Its shares have fallen about 8 percent since the plan was
announced, compared to a flat performance by the STOXX index of
European banks .SX&P.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Additional reporting by Shadia
Nasralla in Vienna; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)