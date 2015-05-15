* Bawag eyes use of Cerberus funds for takeover - Welt
* Bawag could pay up to 4.5 bln euros - Manager Magazin
* Deutsche Bank, Bawag decline to comment on report
(Adds Bawag comment)
FRANKFURT, May 15 Austrian lender Bawag PSK
has expressed interest in purchasing Germany's
Postbank from its owner Deutsche Bank,
German media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Bawag said earlier in May it was on the lookout for retail
acquisitions as majority owner Cerberus Capital Management
conducts a strategic review of the westward-looking
bank, which unlike other big Austrian banks has minimised
exposure to volatile central and eastern Europe.
German newspaper Die Welt wrote in its online edition that
the much-smaller Bawag was interested in exploring a takeover of
Postbank using Ceberus's financial firepower.
Weekly Manager Magazin wrote that Bawag was prepared to pay
up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) for Postbank. Cerberus
would combine the two into one, big retail bank and then seek to
attract an international buyer, the magazine said in the summary
of an article.
A spokesman for Postbank did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment specifically
on the newspaper report but referred to the bank's previous
statement that it planned to list Postbank on the stock exchange
and deconsolidate the unit by end-2016.
A spokesman for Bawag also declined to comment specifically
on the report. "Our shareholders are exploring strategic options
for Bawag," he said, adding that the group continued to focus on
its daily business.
Bawag has a similar business model to Germany's Postbank,
distributing its products and services via post offices.
Bawag, however, has already completed a thorough
restructuring following Ceberus' purchase in 2006 and has seen
profitability surge.
Deutsche Bank's plans to sell Postbank and pare assets in
its investment bank have disappointed investors who wished for a
more dramatic restructuring.
Its shares have fallen about 8 percent since the plan was
announced, compared to a flat performance by the STOXX index of
European banks .SX&P.
