EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT Aug 16 German regulator Bafin has set an end of August deadline for investors to submit information needed to approve Deutsche Bank's sale of BHF to a consortium headed by RHJ International (RHJI), two people familiar with the process said.
BHF Bank is a Frankfurt-based lender with wealth management, asset management and investment banking operations.
RHJI declined to comment. Blackrock and Deutsche Bank were not immediately available for comment.
A Bafin spokesman declined to comment on whether there was an ultimatum, but said: "We do not have all of the required information. Therefore we cannot evaluate this case."
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has