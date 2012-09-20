FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Deutsche Bank has
agreed the sale of its BHF-Bank unit to Kleinwort Benson Group,
a unit of private equity investor RHJ International, for 384
million euros ($501 million)in cash.
The deal is subject to closing purchase price adjustments and
will still have to be approved by the German markets regulator
BaFin, Deutsche said on Thursday.
RHJ and Deutsche Bank agreed on the major aspects of the deal
in March, but BaFin refused to approve it.
BaFin said in July that RHJ's financing concept was not yet
sufficient and that RHJ still had a chance to improve its plan.
Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer since it
inherited BHF through the 1 billion euro purchase of Sal.
Oppenheim in March 2010.
($1 = 0.7658 euros)
