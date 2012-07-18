FRANKFURT, July 18 German financial markets watchdog Bafin has rejected the concept of private equity investor RHJ International to acquire Deutsche Bank unit BHF.

"The financing concept is not yet sufficient", a spokeswoman for Bafin told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that RHJ still has the chance to improve its plan.

According to people familiar with the matter Bafin is demanding RHJ to put up more equity for the acquisition of BHF, which industry sources have said would reap a price tag of about 500 million euros ($613 million).

In October, RHJ withdrew its application from BaFin to buy BHF amid difficulties in finding a co-investor. In the meantime, RHJ has found several co-investors, sources close to the transaction had said in the past.

Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer ever since it inherited BHF through the 1 billion euro purchase of Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010.

Deutsche Bank's initial plan to sell BHF to LGT LGT.UL, owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein, was scuppered in April after the deal was blocked by BaFin. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Philipp Halstrick; writing by Arno Schuetze)