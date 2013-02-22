(Adds detail)
TAIPEI Feb 22 Deutsche Bank is
planning to sell Chinese yuan bonds of up to 2 billion yuan
($320.49 million) in Taiwan as soon as the first quarter, three
sources with close knowledge of the issue said on Friday.
The German bank will be the second bank to sell such bonds
in Taiwan, eyeing a market that was initially expected to reach
2 billion yuan in its first year but may top it.
China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the
establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the
island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch
the bond issue.
The agreement was an advance in China's efforts to promote
use of its currency in overseas markets to match its rising
clout as the world's second-largest economy.
Deutsche Bank is set to price the three-year bond at an
indicative yield of 2 percent to 2.5 percent and the five-year
bond at between 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent, two of the sources
said.
"If the bonds are well received, Deutsche Bank could issue
up to 2 billion yuan, otherwise, it will be 1 billion," said the
other source.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Chinatrust
Financial is set to price Taiwan's first Renminbi
(RMB) bond at an indicative yield of 2.9 percent. The firm has
received regulatory approval to raise up to T$5 billion ($168
million) for the bond..
All renminbi bonds, dubbed "Formosa Bonds" in Taiwan and the
equivalent of Hong Kong's dim sum bonds, will list on the
Over-the-Counter (OTC) stock exchange.
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)