FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Bank's co-chief executives will have their total pay for 2013 capped at 9.85 million euros ($12.9 million) each, according to the agenda for the company's annual shareholders' meeting.

Under the terms of Deutsche Bank's compensation system for this year, Anshu Jain's and Juergen Fitschen's bonuses will be capped at 7.55 million euros and their fixed salaries at 2.3 million.

For 2012, Jain and Fitschen were awarded 4.8 million euros.