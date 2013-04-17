BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Bank's co-chief executives will have their total pay for 2013 capped at 9.85 million euros ($12.9 million) each, according to the agenda for the company's annual shareholders' meeting.
Under the terms of Deutsche Bank's compensation system for this year, Anshu Jain's and Juergen Fitschen's bonuses will be capped at 7.55 million euros and their fixed salaries at 2.3 million.
For 2012, Jain and Fitschen were awarded 4.8 million euros.
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.