FRANKFURT, March 22 Deutsche Bank's independent pay review committee said Germany's flagship lender may need to raise fixed salaries if European Union rules put a cap on bonuses.

The committee, which issues non-binding recommendations for Deutsche Bank's board of directors about how to reform pay, said it needed to react to efforts by E.U. regulators to introduce a maximum ratio of variable to fixed pay.

Juergen Hambrecht, a former BASF chief executive, who heads the panel said: "European rules are more stringent than in the U.S. and Asia. This has consequences. A raising of fixed salaries is one of them."

Raising base salaries for management board members and senior executives is one of the only ways to remain competitive, when compared with banks which are not impacted by E.U. bonus rules, Hambrecht said.

European banks will still be at a competitive disadvantage because higher fixed salaries inflate the cost base, making it harder for banks to lower salaries in times of an economic downturn. (Reporting By Edward Taylor, Editing by Harro ten Wolde)