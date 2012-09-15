FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Deutsche Bank
should introduce a cap for top salaries, and staff do not need
to earn double-digit million euro amounts, Werner Wenning, a
member of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board, told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
The demands by Wenning, a member of the German bank's
20-member board of directors, also known as the supervisory
board, will add fuel to a debate raging within Germany's
flagship lender about how to change its remuneration policy and
remain competitive during an economic downturn.
"I'm in favour of caps," said Wenning, who this week also
became supervisory board chairman at Germany's largest drugmaker
Bayer.
A radical downsizing of the investment banking industry as a
whole means the danger of high-level staff defections had
abated, making it easier to pay lower salaries, Wenning told the
paper.
"No manager, and no investment banker, needs double-digit
million pay," Wenning said.
Earlier this week Deutsche Bank's new co-Chief Executives
Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen told shareholders they will find
4.5 billion euros ($5.92 billion) in cost savings and make a
fundamental change to the bank's bonus culture.
Deutsche Bank's top brass will see part of their pay
deferred for longer, and will now have to wait five years before
being paid out, the lender said on Tuesday.
Overall the amount paid to bankers will also be reduced, the
bank said earlier this week, adding that bonus policies were
still in the process of being finalised.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor, editing by William Hardy)