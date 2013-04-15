FRANKFURT, April 15 Investment bankers at
Deutsche Bank were awarded an average 170,627 euros
($220,000) in compensation for 2012, compared with a 103,757
euros average for all its employees.
Total compensation fell 2.5 percent across the bank's 98,219
employees year-on-year. Deutsche Bank said last month it had
docked pay after a hike in legal provisions prompted it to
adjust its 2012 earnings downward.
Investment bankers took 48 percent of the total 10.19
billion euros awarded. Staff at Deutsche's Corporate Banking and
Securities division got a total 4.89 billion euros in fixed and
variable pay, the bank's annual report showed on Monday.
That far outpaced the 2.69 billion awarded to retail
bankers, and the 1.42 billion euros paid to staff at the asset
and wealth management division.
While fixed pay rose 1.9 percent overall, to 7.03 billion
euros, variable compensation fell 11 percent.
The report shows Anshu Jain, who headed the investment bank
until June last year before sharing the role, waived his
contractual entitlement to payment of a special "division
incentive" which the bank did not specify.
For 2012, co-chief executives Juergen Fitschen and Jain were
each awarded 4,878,638 euros. For 2011, Jain received 9.8
million euros and Fitschen 4.2 million euros in variable and
fixed pay and long-term incentives.
The annual report shows fixed salaries for Jain and Fitschen
were raised to 2.3 million euros each on June 1, 2012. Before
then, the chief executive's annual base salary was 1.65 million
euros.
The management board as a whole received 23.68 million euros
in compensation for financial year 2012.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)