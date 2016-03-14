FRANKFURT, March 14 Deutsche Bank has
raised fixed pay for employees to partially compensate for a 17
percent drop in bonus payments, co-Chief Executive John Cryan
told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Deutsche Bank wanted to reward its employees for helping to
deliver a solid operating result, Cryan told the paper in an
interview published on Monday.
"We cannot hold all our colleagues collectively responsible
for the missteps of the past," Cryan said.
Fixed salaries had been raised to partially compensate the
reduction of the bonus pool to 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion)
from 2.7 billion euros, Cryan said.
Cryan blamed Germany's move to change insolvency legislation
for shaking investor confidence in the bank.
"This made many investors feel insecure and we have not
succeeded in commmunicating these very technical aspects in a
clear manner," Cryan told the paper.
In January, rating agency Moody's downgraded Deutsche Bank's
debt rating after Germany changed insolvency legislaton in
January, imposing a higher severity of loss for senior unsecured
debt instruments.
Deutsche Bank responded by buying back more than $5 billion
in senior debt, in February.
Cryan reiterated that the bank would not rule out
considering a capital increase, although the lender was
currently able to meet capital requirements with other means.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
