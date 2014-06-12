BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co:
June 12 Deutsche Bank :
* CVC and Blackstone launch 100 mln share placing of Merlin via Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley Further company coverage:
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co:
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.