BRIEF-Red Star Macalline says qtrly net profit attributable RMB 1.03 bln
* Qtrly net profit attributable rmb 1.03 billion versus rmb 1.05 billion Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qeukJN] Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Bank AG : * Shares indicated to open down 1.6 percent in pre-market trading after
announces capital hike
LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.80 billion by April 26, their highest level since Sept. 2015, central bank data showed on Friday.