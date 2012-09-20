BRIEF-Automotive Solutions Group says directors recommend that shareholders reject AMA Group's offer
* Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders reject offer in relation to AMA Group's bidder's statement dated 23 May 2017
Sept 20 EnergyOn No. 1 Securitisation Notes: * Moody's: no negative rating impact on energyon no. 1 securitisation notes
following Deutsche Bank AG downgrade
LONDON, June 6 QBE Insurance Group will set up a new subsidiary in Brussels to preserve its ability to operate across the European Union after Britain leaves the EU, the Australian business insurer said on Tuesday.