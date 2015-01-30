LONDON Jan 30 Deutsche Bank's London
office is under enhanced supervision by Britain's financial
regulator due to concerns about the German bank's governance and
controls, a person familiar with the matter said.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put Deutsche
under so-called enhanced supervision since the autumn, the
source said.
The bank's London branch was fined 4.7 million pounds ($7.1
million) by the FCA in August for incorrectly reporting 29
million transactions between November 2007 and April 2013.
Enhanced supervision procedures are normally kept private
and can follow fines.
The Times newspaper first reported the increased
supervision.
Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement: "We have been
working diligently to further strengthen our systems and
controls and are committed to being best in class. We have
invested 3.6 billion euros since 2012 as part of this effort."
The FCA declined to comment.
Germany's financial market watchdog Bafin also said on
Friday it was examining whether Deutsche Bank properly followed
disclosure rules with its fourth-quarter results published on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.6660 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater and Huw Jones; Editing by Sinead
Cruise and Mark Potter)