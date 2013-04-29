FRANKFURT, April 29 Deutsche Bank said it will raise 2.8 billion euros ($3.7 billion) via a capital increase and seek an additional 2 billion euros to strengthen its balance sheet.

The bank said it planned to issue 90 million new shares in an accelerated book building exercise and also intended to issue additional subordinated capital instruments of up to 2 billion euros over the next twelve months.

Its shares lost 2.2 percent in late trading in Frankfurt . ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)