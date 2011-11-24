* No capital increase needed -source

By Philipp Halstrick

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 Deutsche Bank expects to need at most 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of extra capital to meet tighter European Banking Authority (EBA) capital requirements by a mid-2012 deadline, a source familiar with the bank's plans said on Thursday.

Germany's biggest lender and the country's No. 2 player, Commerzbank, both foresee a significant rise in the amount of capital they will have to keep as a buffer against a financial downturn but neither can be sure of the exact needs until the EBA reveals its final demands, expected at the end of November.

With little time to waste before next June, when the capital must be on hand, the lenders have been forced into second-guessing the EBA, drawing up capital plans based on restrictive assumptions about the EU banking watchdog's likely demands.

The EBA has given no sign it will relent on its timetable for banks to submit those plans by the end of this year, prompting Germany's banking industry to write to EBA head Andrea Enria this week, asking to extend the submission deadline to Jan. 13.

The source on Thusday said Deutsche Bank had already sent its capital plans to German banking supervisor BaFin.

Deutsche plans to drum up the extra capital by retaining earnings and cutting risk-weighted assets, though not by cutting lending or selling assets, the source said.

"A capital increase is not needed," the source added.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The news caused Deutsche's share to spike upward and the share was still trading up 2.5 percent, outpacing a 1.7 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 banking index by 1415 GMT.

"Deutsche Bank is so profitable, they can do it without a capital increase," said Merck Finck analyst Konrad Becker.

The lender posted net profit of 4 billion euros in the first nine months of 2011.

CUTS BOTH WAYS

The challenge of meeting more restrictive capital requirements may prove tougher for Commerzbank.

Several people close to Commerzbank told Reuters this week that the lender may need about 5 billion euros in capital to meet tighter EBA regulatory requirements, rather than the 2.9 billion expected just a few weeks ago.

Commerzbank would need to slash risk-weighted assets by 20 percent to meet the higher demands, one of those sources had said.

Commerzbank chief executive Martin Blessing has pledged not to turn again to the state for aid, as he had done in the financial crisis, a move that gave the German government a 25 percent stake in the lender.

The EBA has been refining its capital requirements for European banks since publishing an initial estimate on capital shortfalls late last month.

Based on that estimate, Reuters calculated that Deutsche Bank's capital need would be around 1.2 billion euros.

The question of capital standards for banks is far from academic for the European economy.

The EBA wants banks to hold loss-absorbing capital equivalent to 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by the middle of 2012. But the regulators do not want banks to reach the goal by cutting lending, which would hurt an economy already struggling in the face of the euro area debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Cowell)