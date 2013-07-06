EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
BERLIN, July 6 Germany's Deutsche Bank will not need to transfer capital holdings to its U.S. subsidiary to meet the U.S.'s stricter regulatory requirements, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview with finance chief Stefan Krause.
"Because of the Americans' definition of capital, we can use supplementary capital to fulfil these requirements," CFO Krause was quoted as saying. "For that reason, a transfer of capital from Germany will not be necessary here."
U.S. regulators are planning stricter rules on how much equity foreign lenders must hold.
Banks complain equity is the most expensive way to fund their business, but it is the safest from a taxpayer's or a regulator's perspective. That is because shareholders are the first to lose their money in case of bankruptcy.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has