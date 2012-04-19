FRANKFURT, April 19 Deutsche Bank on Thursday denied market talk of an impending capital hike.

"We are not mulling a capital increase," a Deutsche Bank spokesman said.

The spokesman also referred to recent presentations by bank board members that said Germany's biggest bank planned to reach Basel III regulatory capital targets in 2013 without resorting to a capital increase.

The Wall Street Journal in its on-line edition on Thursday cited sources familiar with the matter as saying Deutsche was preparing to issue up to 3 billion euros in stock as part of an effort to improve its capital position. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, writing by Jonathan Gould)