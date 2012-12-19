FRANKFURT Dec 19 One of four Deutsche Bank employees in custody following raids by public prosecutors last week in a carbon tax fraud probe at Germany's biggest lender has been released.

"Our suspicions over the risk of suppression of evidence have been laid to rest," lead prosecutor Guenter Wittig told Reuters on Wednesday, adding the person had been released on Tuesday evening without bail.

The three other Deutsche Bank employees remain in custody.

Wittig declined to comment on the name or function of the person released.

Prosecutors are investigating 25 Deutsche Bank employees on suspicion of severe tax evasion, money laundering and obstruction of justice in the case, which focuses on tax evasion linked to tax credits and a scheme involving the trading of carbon permits.

Five staff were arrested in the raids last week, though one of them was later released on health grounds.

Some 500 tax inspectors, police and prosecutors searched offices and private residences in Berlin, Duesseldorf and Frankfurt, including Deutsche Bank's landmark twin-tower headquarters.

Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause are also involved in the investigation.

Fitschen was criticised by German politicians from across the spectrum for a phone call to a senior local politician to complain about the raid. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)