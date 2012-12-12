FRANKFURT Dec 12 German prosecutors have
searched the offices of a big German bank in Frankfurt on
Wednesday in relation to a probe into carbon-market related tax
evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors office said in a statement.
It said the bank's Frankfurt offices as well as sites in
Berlin and Duesseldorf were raided by 500 police and federal tax
investigation staff nationwide.
The raids were related to suspicions of severe tax evasion,
money laundering and attempts to obstruct the course of justice
by 25 employees, the statement said.
There were also arrest warrants enforced against five
employees, it said.
"There is now a suspicion, among others, that bank staff
withheld from authorities pieces of evidence and that they did
not report suspicions of money laundering," it said.
The probe goes back to a case already investigated in the
spring of 2010, where sentences were passed last December
against traders, but no banking employees.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)