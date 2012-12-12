FRANKFURT Dec 12 German prosecutors have searched the offices of a big German bank in Frankfurt on Wednesday in relation to a probe into carbon-market related tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors office said in a statement.

It said the bank's Frankfurt offices as well as sites in Berlin and Duesseldorf were raided by 500 police and federal tax investigation staff nationwide.

The raids were related to suspicions of severe tax evasion, money laundering and attempts to obstruct the course of justice by 25 employees, the statement said.

There were also arrest warrants enforced against five employees, it said.

"There is now a suspicion, among others, that bank staff withheld from authorities pieces of evidence and that they did not report suspicions of money laundering," it said.

The probe goes back to a case already investigated in the spring of 2010, where sentences were passed last December against traders, but no banking employees. (Reporting by Vera Eckert)