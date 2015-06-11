By Saikat Chatterjee and Denny Thomas
| HONG KONG, June 11
HONG KONG, June 11 The exit of Deutsche Bank
co-chief executive Anshu Jain may see the lender
surrender its strong position in Asia's fast growing foreign
exchange and fixed income markets, with incoming CEO John Cryan
expected to cut some of the capital-intensive businesses Jain
oversaw.
Deutsche was the joint No. 1 dealer by market share in
Asia's foreign exchange markets in 2014, excluding Japan, and
third for fixed income, according to Greenwich Associates.
But while its trading businesses accounted for 66 percent of
Deutsche's Asia-Pacific revenue of 3.9 billion euros ($4.3
billion) in 2014, they also tie-up an increasing amount of
capital due to tougher regulatory requirements and relatively
illiquid markets.
"This might reduce the market participation of Deutsche Bank
in fixed income and FX trading and create more room for other
banks to grow in Asia," said Anshuman Jaiswal, senior analyst at
consultancy Celent.
Any scaling back would present an opportunity for other
large global banks such as JPMorgan, Citigroup and
Europe's largest lender HSBC, which said on Tuesday
that it was focusing on Asia for future growth.
"This might signal the end of the dominance of the bank in
the Asian FX and fixed income space," said the head of trading
at another European bank in Hong Kong, who declined to be named
as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"While not immediately, they will certainly yield market
share in the coming months".
Deutsche told Reuters in a statement that it remains
committed to "defending its long dominant market position in
Asia Pacific FX and fixed income markets, with a franchise that
is currently performing at record levels".
JAIN'S DESIGN
Jain was the architect of Deutsche's investment banking
business and placed one of his former trading heads, Alan
Cloete, in Hong Kong as co-CEO for Asia Pacific in 2012.
While business across other regions has shrunk over the last
three years, Asia registered growth of slightly over 4 percent,
according to filings.
Still, the region punches below its weight, accounting for
12.2 percent of global revenue in 2014, despite housing about a
fifth of its workforce.
On May 20, Deutsche said Cloete would leave the bank in the
"near future", less than a month before Jain announced his
resignation.
Analysts say it is inevitable that Cryan will cut back in
areas that are a big drain on capital like trading.
On a price-to-book valuation-- a commonly used metric to
value banks -- Deutsche is at the bottom of the heap of European
banks with a ratio of 0.5 times compared to Credit Suisse
at 0.8 times, and UBS at 1.4.
Scaling back from Asia's foreign exchange and fixed income
markets would bring quick savings, but also carry the risk of
relinquishing a strong position in a promising growth region.
The overall size of Asia's debt market is more than $34
trillion, according to the Asian Development Bank, while China's
yuan is now among the world's top ten traded currencies.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Denny Thomas; Editing by
Rachel Armstong)