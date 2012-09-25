(Adds executive quotes, background)
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Deutsche Bank AG
expects to see one-off costs in the third quarter linked to its
job cuts, litigation expenses and the reduction of risk-weighted
assets, Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain told a financial
conference.
Jain reiterated that Germany's largest bank had seen solid
performance in the third quarter, particularly in investment
banking.
"On the revenue side we are in line, but we definitely have
headwinds on the cost side," Jain told the conference in London,
which was monitored over the Internet.
To free up equity capital, Deutsche plans to slash risk
weighted assets by about 90 billion euros ($117 billion) by the
end of the first quarter 2013. Deutsche reckons with costs of
around half a billion euros as a result, Jain said.
Germany's flagship lender plans to cut more than 1,900 jobs,
mainly in investment banking and is also battling law suits by
investors and regulators.
Deutsche aims to save about 4.5 billion euros in costs by
2015 to steer against the loss of profitability and tougher
international regulation of banks in the wake of the financial
crisis.
($1 = 0.7715 euros)
